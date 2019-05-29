Manu Bhaker secures India’s seventh Olympic quota

The young Shooter Manu Bhaker secured India its seventh Olympic quota with a fourth-place finish. The event was 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup. Though there was a malfunction in her pistol earlier it does not make her taken away from the winning destination.

The 17-year Bhaker shot 201.0 in the final to secure the quota for the Tokyo Games.

This is India’s first quota in women’s 10m pistol.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma won quota places in men’s 10m air pistol at the World Cups in Delhi and Beijing respectively.