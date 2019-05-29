Ramadan 2019 : Free parking in Dubai for six days

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday announced week-long free parking on account of Eid Al Fitr.

“All paid parking zones, except for multi-level parking terminals, will be free to use from Sunday, June 2, to Friday, June 7. Fees will be reinstated as of Saturday 8 June 2019,” the RTA said.

The authority also announced revised timings for public transport and service centres.

Dubai Metro Red Line

Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 6: 5am to 2am (of the following day)

Friday, June 7: 10am to 2am (of the following day)

Saturday, June 8: 5am to 2am (of the following day)

Dubai Metro Green Line

Monday, June 3 to Thursday, June 6: 5.30am to 2am (of the following day)

Friday, June 7: 10am to 2am (of the following day)

Saturday, June 8: 5.30am to 2am (of the following day).

Dubai Tram

Saturday to Thursday: 6am to 1am (of the following day)

Friday: 9am to 1am (of the following day).

Bus service

The timing of public buses (Dubai Bus) during Eid Al Fitr will be as follows: Main bus stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 4.25am to 00:29am (past midnight). Al Ghubaiba Station will be in service from 4.14am to 00:58am (past midnight). Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will start from 4.57am to 11.03pm except for Route C01 operating around-the-clock. Al Qusais Station will run bus service from 4.34am to 12.08am (past midnight). Al Quoz Industrial Station will be in operation from 5.05am to 11.35pm. Jebel Ali Station will operate from 5am and continue up to 11:22pm.

Metro feeder bus stations at Al Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 5am to 2.10am (of the following day). Timings of the feeder bus service will be synchronized with the timing of the metro timetables.

Marine transport

The timing of marine transit services during the first three days of Eid Al Fitr holiday will be as follows. The Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12 noon up to 00:00 (midnight).

During the first three days of Eid Al Fitr holiday, Dubai Ferry will be calling at Ghubaiba and Marina Stations at 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 6.30 pm. It will call at Jaddaf Water Canal at 8am, 11.50am and 3.40pm.

Abra

During the first three days of Eid, Abra timing will be as follows: Traditional Abra will operate at Dubai Creek Stations (Dubai Old Souq to Baniyas), (Ghubaiba to Sabkha), (Sabkha to Fahidi), and (Baniyas to Seef) from 10am to 1am (of the following day). At the Sheikh Zayed Road, abras will operate from 4pm to 11.30pm. The air-conditioned abra will be visiting Jaddaf and Dubai Festival City from 9am to 1am (of the following day).

The electric Abra at Burj Khalifa will operate from 6pm to 11pm and at marina, Seef, Dubai Festivity City, Baniyas, and Al Fahidi 4pm to 11.30pm.

Service centres

Customers’ happiness centres will be closed from Sunday, June 2 to Saturday, June 8, and resume duty on Sunday, June 9. The Smart Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool and RTA Head Office will be operating round the clock.

All service providers centres (Technical Testing) will be closed during Eid Al Fitr holiday from Monday, June 3 to Friday, June 7, and will resume duty on Saturday, June 8. Shamil Service Centres (Al Aded, Qusais, Nad Al Hamar and Muhaisina) will be closed from Sunday 2 June 2019 to Friday 7 June 2019 and resume duty on Saturday 8 June 2019.