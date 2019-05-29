Latest NewsIndia

Supreme Court rejects Karti Chidambaram’s Rs 10 cr refund plea

May 29, 2019, 11:42 am IST
The Supreme Court on May 29 dismissed a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the court’s registry for travelling abroad.

Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by CBI and ED.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose rejected Karti’s plea and said, “Pay attention to your constituency.”

The bench was hearing Karti’s plea in which he had sought return of Rs 10 crore deposited earlier by him in the apex court’s registry, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

