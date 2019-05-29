CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

This is why Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is getting trolled again ; Pictures Inside

May 29, 2019, 04:47 pm IST
The Bollywood ace actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was recently spotted at a friends birthday party in London. The pictures of the lady are getting viral on the Internet.

Suhana has attended her friend’s Athena’s birthday party over the weekend. Among the pictures, we could see her spending quality time with the birthday girl.

Suhana is wearing a full-sleeve white t-shirt and has left her hair loose in soft curls.

Suhana is currently studying in London and it has been asserted that she would be enrolled for acting classes after she completes her studies.

The star kid has assisted on Shah Rukh’s last release Zero, which featured her father as a dwarf.

 

