“We will analyse why people choose BJP in LS election” says Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Sachin Pilot has asserted that the party will analyze the reason why people choose BJP in the Lok Sabha election.

He said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted the people’s mandate but the state leadership will analyze the reasons for the defeat to see where the changes have to be made and what all actions have to be taken.

He has also asked the party leaders and workers to start a mass contact program across the state to connect with the people.

“We have accepted the people’s mandate humbly. Even the Congress president has accepted it. But we will analyze and study the reasons behind people electing the BJP, four to five months after the Congress formed a government in Rajasthan,” he told media