BJP workers polish people’s shoe to celebrate Modi’s victory

NDA led by BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi has registered a tremendous victory in the general elections held. The Narendra Modi ministry has taken oath today evening. The BJP workers all over the country are celebrating the whopping victory of the party.

But some party workers in Madhya Pradesh has made an innovative way to celebrate the party’s victory. They celebrated the tremendous victory of the party by polishing people’s shoes.

The BJP activists led by BJP councillor Sanjay Kataria surprised the people passing by the Raddison Chowk in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh by inviting them to get their footwear polished. They did this to celebrate the second term of Narendra Modi in the office.

“Narendra Modi says no work is too small. He himself took the broom to clean (for Clean India campaign),” Kataria said, adding he had also ended the VIP culture.