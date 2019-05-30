Mulakuppadam films bags the Kerala distribution rights of Mohanlal- Suriya film

The Kerala distribution right of Tamil film ‘Kaappaan’ was bagged by Mulakuppadam films for a huge price.

“Kaappaan’ directed by K.V.Anand has Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal and Tamil superstar Suriya in the lead role. The movie is the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. The two stars are coming together for the first time and naturally, expectations are sky-high.

‘Kaappaan’ is touted to be an action-packed thriller. The movie has Mohanlal playing the Indian Prime Minister’s role while Suriya will be seen as a high-rank National Security Guard (NSG) officer.

It also has Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani in major roles. The movie was shot in several countries across the world. Lyca Productions is backing this big-budget flick. The film will be released in August.