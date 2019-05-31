Andhra Pradesh new CM Jaganmohan Reddy announces monthly pension for senior citizens

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who got a massive mandate for his party YSRCP in the Assembly elections, was on Thursday sworn in as second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation and he immediately announced Rs.3,000 as pension per month for senior citizens in the state.

Reddy, who was sworn in by Governor E S L Narasimham at the Indira Gandhi Municipality Stadium in front of a huge crowd of his party workers and admirers, was the only one to take oath today. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and DMK chief M K Stalin were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

In his first major announcement after taking oath, Reddy announced the scheme for senior citizens and asserted there would be corruption-free governance in the state.”Every senior citizen would get at least Rs 3,000 monthly pension. This would be my first signature after I assume the Chief Minister’s office.

The scheme would begin with Rs 2,250 and it will be increased up to Rs 3,000 within three years,” he said while addressing the people who kept cheering him right from the time he took the oath of office and secrecy in Telugu.”There will be corruption-free governance across the state. A call centre would be set up at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to address the corruption charges. Everyone will have access to the CMO,” Reddy said.

He said over one lakh jobs will be created by October 2.”From pensions to fee reimbursements, Andhra people can now get them sanctioned within 72 hours by the Gram Secretariat. YSRCP government will create around 1.6 lakh jobs by next Gandhi Jayanti. Power tariffs will be brought down in the state. Within six months to one year, people will see a change in this government,” he said.”By August 15, we will provide 4 lakh jobs to people as village volunteers at a salary of Rs 5,000. There will be one volunteer for every 50 families and it will be the corruption-free and transparent mechanism. We will set up village secretariats by October 2, giving 1.45 lakh jobs. Once you make an application in village secretariat, it will be resolved or sanctioned within 72 hours,” Jagan said.