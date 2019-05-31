Cabinet 2.0; PM Modi retains charges of these departments; Details Inside

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has retained the position in charge of the Department of Space and in the Department of Atomic Energy in the reincarnation of BJP government.

It has also been asserted that he will also head the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grivances and Pensions.

The reports have also made it clear that Prime Minister Modi will also decide on all the important policy issues and will be in charge of all the portfolios which are not allocated to any Minister.

Rajnath Singh appointed as the new Defence Minister, Amit Shah new Home Minister, S Jaishankar new External Affairs Minister.