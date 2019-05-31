Commodity Market: Gold price rises

In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver rallied up.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at $ 1,297.90 an ounce. In the National capital New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity appreciated by Rs.300 each to Rs. 33,170 and Rs. 33,000 per 10 gram. Sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.26,500 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the price of silver steady at $ 14.61 an ounce. In the Indian market Silver price surged by Rs. 150 ar Rs. 37,550 a KG. While the weekly-based delivery of silver surged Rs.283 to Rs.36,378 a Kg. Silver coins traded also at a higher rate by Rs.1000 at Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling.