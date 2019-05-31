Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee rised against the US dollar in the early hours of trading.

In the early hours of trading, the Indian rupee rose by 15 paise to 69.72 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 69.78 and then it rallied upwards to touch 69.72 per dollar registering a rise of 15 paise. On Thursday, the rupee has ended trading at 69.87 against the US dollar.

The main driving forces behind the for the upward movement of the domestic currency were the positive opening of the Indian share market and the weakening of the US dollar in the international market.