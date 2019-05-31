Heavy Rain: Yellow alert issued in 2 districts

The Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts in two districts in the state, as the department has forecasted that there will be heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated areas across the state.

A yellow alert has been issued in Ernakulam and Kollam district which are expected to receive heavy rains. The Meteorological department also directed the public to follow the instructions issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority in view of the lightning alert. The department also informed that wind speeds could reach 45 -50 kilometres per hour.

Along with heavy rains, the state is likely to experience a lightning strike between 4 and 10 pm. Such a lightning strike is dangerous to humans, cattle and electrical equipment.