ICC World Cup Cricket: West Indies defeat Pakistan by 7 wickets

In ICC Cricket World Cup, West Indies defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets in Nottingham today.

Windies easily chased the target of 106 runs completing 108/3 in just 13.4 overs. Chris Gayle put up 50 off 34 balls which included 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Earlier put to bat, Pakistan was all out scoring 105 runs in 21.4 overs. This is the second-lowest total scored by Pakistan in a World Cup match, with their lowest total of 74 have come against England in the 1992 edition. Six of 11 Pakistani batsmen got out for single-digit scores in the innings.

In the first encounter of the world cup last night, England defeated South Africa by 104 runs at Oval.

India will start the campaign on Wednesday when Indian team will take on South Africa in Southampton.