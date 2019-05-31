Latest poster of ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ released

A new poster of the yet to release film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ released today. The film directed by Eastcoast Vijayan blends humour, romance and family emotions in a perfect manner.

Eastcoast Vijayan, who by his evergreen romantic song albums made the Malayalam music industry to another level is coming back to the Malayalam film industry with this movie. The film is bankrolled by Eastcoast Vijayan under Eastcoast Entertainments. This is the fifth film produced under the banner by him and also the third film directed by him after Novel and Mohabath.

Akhil Prabhakar plays the male lead in the film The film has two female leads – Sivakami and Sonu. The film has ensemble star cast which includes National award winner Suraj Venjaramood, Harish Kanaran, Nedumudi Venu, Dinesh Panicker, Biju Kuttan and Nobi.

The film is penned by noted director S.L.Puram Jayasurya. The film will hit screens in July.

Renowned music composer M.Jayachandran is teaming up with Eastcoast after a long gap of 10 years. The music track composed by M.Jayachandran has five songs. The songs are sung by Yesudas, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal and P.Jayachandran.