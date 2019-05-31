Modi 2.0 : Cabinet Portfolios Announced, Here’s the full list of ministers

Cabinet Portfolios Announced, Here’s the full list of ministers
Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence.
Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs
Nitin Jairam Gadkari: Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
4: DV Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
5. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
6. Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
7. Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
8. Ravi Shankar Prasad: Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology
9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries
10. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
11. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs
12. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’: Minister of Human Resource Development
13. Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs
14. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles
15. Dr Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences
16. Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting
17. Piyush Goyal: Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry
18. Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel
19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs
20. Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines
21. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
22. Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise
23. Shri Giriraj Singh: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
24. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
1. Shri Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment
2. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; andMinister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.
3. Shripad Yesso Naik: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.
4. Dr. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and
Minister of State in the Department of Space.
5. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
6. Prahalad Singh Patel: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.
7. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
8. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
9. Mansukh L Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.
Ministers of State
1. Faggansingh Kulaste: Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel.
2. Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.
4. General (Retd.) V. K. Singh: Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
5. Krishan Pal: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
6. Danve Raosaheb Dadarao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
7. G Kishan Reddy: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
8. Parshottam Rupala: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
9. Ramdas Athawale: Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
10. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development.
11. Babul Supriyo: Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
13.: Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao: Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development; Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
14. Anurag Singh Thakur: Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
15. Angadi Suresh Channabasappa: Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways.
16. Nityanand Rai: Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
17. Rattan Lal Kataria: Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
18. V. Muraleedharan: Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
19. Renuka Singh Saruta: Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
20. Som Parkash: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
21. Rameswar Teli: Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.
22. Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi: Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.
23. Kailash Choudhary: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
24. Debasree Chaudhuri: Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development
