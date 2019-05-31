Latest NewsNEWSSports

PAK finished in 21.4 overs; Scores 2nd lowest world cup score

May 31, 2019, 08:13 pm IST
West Indies bowled out Pakistan for 105 runs in 21.4 overs in their first 2019 World Cup match today. This is the second lowest total scored by Pakistan in a World Cup match, with their lowest total of 74 have come against England in the 1992 edition. Six of 11 Pakistani batsmen got out for single-digit scores in the innings.

