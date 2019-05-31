PAK finished in 21.4 overs; Scores 2nd lowest world cup score

West Indies bowled out Pakistan for 105 runs in 21.4 overs in their first 2019 World Cup match today. This is the second lowest total scored by Pakistan in a World Cup match, with their lowest total of 74 have come against England in the 1992 edition. Six of 11 Pakistani batsmen got out for single-digit scores in the innings.
