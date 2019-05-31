Latest NewsInternational

Pakistani Officers Given Death and Jail Sentences. Here is Why

May 31, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pakistan’s military sentenced one army officer to death and another to 14 years “rigorous imprisonment” for espionage and leaking sensitive information to foreign spy agencies.

The army’s media wing, ISPR, while making the announcement Thursday said a civilian officer “employed at the sensitive organization” also was given the death sentence on similar charges.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) endorsed punishment for two armies and one civil officer on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudiced to the national security,” the statement said.

According to the military’s media wing, the three men — Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal, Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan, and Dr. Wasim Akram, an employee at a sensitive organization — were convicted of espionage activities and leaking sensitive information to foreign spy agencies.

The three men were tried under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act, the statement added.

Pakistan’s military rarely discloses such convictions, though it says the process of accountability within the army is severe.

Tags

Related Articles

Case filed against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray for insulting Hindi

Dec 3, 2018, 10:01 pm IST

Pakistan won’t get “even a single drop of water” from India if it exports terror,says Nitin Gadkari

Feb 22, 2019, 09:59 pm IST

Suniel Shetty to play Rajinikanth’s villain

May 23, 2019, 10:48 pm IST

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as ambassador unveil the Moto E5 Plus today

Jul 11, 2018, 12:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close