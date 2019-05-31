Pakistani Officers Given Death and Jail Sentences. Here is Why

Pakistan’s military sentenced one army officer to death and another to 14 years “rigorous imprisonment” for espionage and leaking sensitive information to foreign spy agencies.

The army’s media wing, ISPR, while making the announcement Thursday said a civilian officer “employed at the sensitive organization” also was given the death sentence on similar charges.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) endorsed punishment for two armies and one civil officer on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudiced to the national security,” the statement said.

According to the military’s media wing, the three men — Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal, Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan, and Dr. Wasim Akram, an employee at a sensitive organization — were convicted of espionage activities and leaking sensitive information to foreign spy agencies.

The three men were tried under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act, the statement added.

Pakistan’s military rarely discloses such convictions, though it says the process of accountability within the army is severe.