Scriptwriter Raghunath Paleri is waiting to see ‘Barozz’

Noted Malayalam film scriptwriter Raghunath Paleri has said that he is eagerly waiting to see ‘Barozz’, the directorial venture of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Paleri in a Facebook post has shared his expectations about the film.

He in the Facebook post says that he has read the story of the fil earlier from Jijo Punnoose, the scriptwriter of the film. He makes it clear that the story is about an innocent ghost named Barozz.

Barozz, marks the directorial debut of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The 3D film is penned by Jijo Punnoose the writer and maker of the first 3D film of the country ‘My Dear Kuttichathan’.

The fascinating film is set in the backdrop of Portugal. The film tells the story of Barrozz, a mythical figure who is the guardian of treasures of Portuguese mariner Vasco Da Gama.

The film will be shot in Goa, Portugal and some other foreign locations. K.U.Mohanan is cranking the camera. The film produced by Aashirvad Cinemas will start from October.