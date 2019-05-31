Latest NewsIndia

Six drug peddlers arrested

May 31, 2019, 09:28 pm IST
The Jammu Kashmir police have arrested 6 people suspected to be drug peddlers from Jammu. They were arrested in three separate cases.

Jammu police arrested Shafi and Darshan with around 500 grams of the narcotic drug -Heroin-. The drug was found from their car they were travelling. The police have intercepted the car in the Gandhinagar area of Jammu.

Sajid and Rasool, another two suspected drug peddlers were arrested from Poonch district.

Bal Kishen and Mandeep Singh, another two drug peddlers were arrested in the Reasi belt area. And around 300 intoxicant tablets were seized from them.

The police have registered three separate cases against them.

