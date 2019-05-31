Latest NewsInternational

South African president unveils his new cabinet

May 31, 2019, 12:11 am IST
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled his new Cabinet, which includes two Indian-origin leaders and 50% women, making the country one of the world’s few gender-balanced governments. The number of Cabinet Ministers has been cut from 36 to 28.

Ramaphosa led the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to victory in elections earlier this month with a majority of 57.5%, the smallest since the party came to power 25 years ago. He took office last year after the ousting of Jacob Zuma, who had expanded the number of ministerial posts.

The two Indian-origin ministers who have been retained from the previous administration are Pravin Gordhan and Ebrahim Patel.

