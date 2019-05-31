Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end low

In the stcok market, the domestic benchmeark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended trading at lower points. The reason behind the slippinfg down of the domestic equity indices was the portfolio announcement of the second Narendra Modi government.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 39,714.20, lowering around 0.3%. The NSE Nifty settled at 11,922.80 weakening around 0.19%.

But on a monthly basis, the NSE Nifty gained 1.5% and BSE Sensex gained 1.8%. Both the equity indices closed 0.7% high on a weekly basis.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, TCS, HCL Technologies, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Britannia and IOC, The the top losers in the market were Yes Bank, ITC, NTPC, Vedanta, Mahindra and Mahindra, Grasim, and Tata Motors.