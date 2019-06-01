Forex reserve rises to 419.99 billion

A data released by the Reserve Bank of India has stated that India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by 1.994 billion to 419.992 billion US Dollar in the week ended 24th May 2019.

The foreign currency assets rose by 1.991 billion to 392.188 billion US Dollar. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by 2.05 billion to end at 417.99 billion US Dollar.

Expressed in the dollar, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained stable at 23.021 billion US Dollar. India’s special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund went by 0.8 million to 1.445 billion US Dollar, while the country’s reserve position also increased by 2 million to 3.336 billion US Dollar.