ICC World Cup: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

In the ICC World Cup Cricket, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by ten wickets at Cardiff today. The easy target of 137 runs was achieved by Kiwis in just 16.1 overs without losing a wicket.

Openers Martin Guptill made 73 runs and Colin Munro 58 runs. The right-left batting combination of Guptill, who hit 73, and Munro, who scored 58, had little trouble in smashing the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground. Guptill hammered eight fours and two sixes including one hit that sailed out of the ground.

Matthew James Henry who took 3 wickets giving 29 runs was declared player of the match. Earlier Kiwis won the toss and elected to field.

The Black Caps, runners-up in the 2015 edition, will next face Bangladesh on June 5 in London. Sri Lanka meets Afghanistan in Cardiff on June 4.