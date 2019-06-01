Jayaram to play Allu Arjun’s father

Malayalam actor Jayaram will be starring in the upcoming Allu Arjun film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It is reported that Jayaram will play the role of Allu Arjun in the film. Tamil actor Sathyaraj will be essaying the part of Jayaram’s father.

Bollywood actress Tabu will play the role of Allu Arjun’ mother. The makers are also planning to rope Bollywood actor Boman Irani to play an important role in this film. Pooja Hegde is paired with Allu Arjun in the film.

The film will be bankrolled by Geetha Arts, Haarika and Hassine Creations and it will have to music by SS Thaman.

Jayaram was last seen in Telugu in the Anushka Shetty starrer ‘Bhaagamathi’.

Allu Arjun has previously worked with director Trivikram in ‘S/O Satyamurthy’ and ‘Julai’ .