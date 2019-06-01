KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Poetry Theft Allegation; This is what principal wrote in his report submitted to UGC

Jun 1, 2019, 05:44 pm IST
Deepa Nisghant who is working as the Professor in Kerala Varma College, Thrissur was the stark victim of the Poetry Theft Allegation that happened recently.

In the alleged case, the head of the institution has now submitted the detailed report regarding the same to the UGC as per the request.

The head has asserted that there was no probe initiated in the issue till date. He has also made the point clear that inquiry in the case was not initiated as none had registered any complaint regarding the poetry theft issue.

The UGC had earlier asked to start probe in the issue.

It has been reported that the Principal has submitted the report on behalf of opinions shared in the Staff Council meeting which is conducted recently.

Earlier a report was submitted by the college principal against Deepa Nishant to the Devosam board, Cochin.

