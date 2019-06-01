“Recapture Offices From BJP” Mamata Banerjee Tells Party Leaders

BJP had made some serious inroads in West Bengal leaving TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stunned. Trinamool Congress, it seems is looking for ways to stop BJP growing further in their state and Mamata is personally seeing to it.

In her latest move, Mamata Banerjee Friday asked the party leaders to recapture TMC offices allegedly “occupied” by the BJP as early as possible.

The TMC chief also criticized the section of the party leaders who had “surrendered” to the money offered by the BJP and termed them as “traitors”.

Mamata has also appointed her brother Kartik Banerjee and state minister Bratya Basu as the president and chairman respectively of the party’s frontal “Jai Hind Bahini”.

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was appointed the chairman of “Banga Janani Bahini”, another frontal organization. She is expecting the two organizations to prevent BJP from expanding their wings further in the state.

The BJP has won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, only four less than the TMC’s 22. The remaining two seats were bagged by the Congress, while the Left Front drew a blank.