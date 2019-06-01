Saudi Arabia announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector employees. But the country has yet not announced the holidays for the public sector employees.

The Saudi Ministry for Labor and Social Development has earlier this year announced that private sector employees working in the country will get 4 days holidays for Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.

The ministry in a tweet has made it clear that the 4 day holiday for Eid will begin after Ramadan 29. Ramadan 29 will be the last working day for private sector employees according to Umm Al Qura calendar for Eid Al Fitr holidays. So the private sector employees can get a five-day holiday.

The Saudi government on today announced that a moon-sighting committee will convene on June 3 to sight the Shawwal moon.