Latest NewsGulf

Saudi Arabia announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

Jun 1, 2019, 08:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector employees. But the country has yet not announced the holidays for the public sector employees.

The Saudi Ministry for Labor and Social Development has earlier this year announced that private sector employees working in the country will get 4 days holidays for Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.

The ministry in a tweet has made it clear that the 4 day holiday for Eid will begin after Ramadan 29. Ramadan 29 will be the last working day for private sector employees according to Umm Al Qura calendar for Eid Al Fitr holidays. So the private sector employees can get a five-day holiday.

The Saudi government on today announced that a moon-sighting committee will convene on June 3 to sight the Shawwal moon.

Tags

Related Articles

Journ

Sheikh Mohammed donates huge amount to Journalists Association Board

May 23, 2018, 07:19 am IST
Lenovo

This Lenovo Phone has something no other Brand can claim

May 9, 2018, 07:07 pm IST

LG launches budget smartphone X2 : Price and Specs

Jun 28, 2018, 11:43 am IST
desk_lunch

Worker punished for starting lunch break three minutes early

Jun 23, 2018, 12:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close