Sri Lankan Captain survives for this reason even though the ball hits stump

The New Zealand and Srilanka are currently engaged in a fight at Sofia gardens which is the match three of the progressing World cup.

The incident took place in the sixth over when Trent Boult was steaming in and swinging the ball at will. The short of a length delivery seamed into the left-handed batsman even as Karunaratne tried plat the cut shot against the angle. He opted a wrong option and almost chopped on as the ball went behind the stumps.

However, as the replays came in, it was seen the ball had actually hit the fair share of his off-stump and for some reason, the bails didn’t get dislodged.