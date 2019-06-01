Latest NewsIndia

Suspense Over, Congress Elects their New ChairPerson

Jun 1, 2019, 11:35 am IST
NEW DELHI: Sonia Gandhi has been selected as the new chairperson of the Congress’s elected parliamentarians at the meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee. It was Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who proposed Sonia’s name. Rahul Gandhi, after leading the party to a huge defeat, has stood firm on his stand to resign and it was under these circumstances that the party had to seek a fresh leader.

