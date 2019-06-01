Terror Funding: Pakistan court sentences Jaish-e-Mohammad activists

A Pakistani court has sentenced three terrorists to five years in prison over terror financing. They were found

guilty of collecting funds for the outlawed group, Jaish-e- Mohammed that claimed responsibility for the February suicide attack in Kashmir in which 40 security personnel were killed.

The convicts were also fined Rs 45,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively besides the sentence.

They were sent to the central prison in Gujranwala in Punjab province. The three men have begun serving their sentences. They were local leaders of the outlawed group.

Pakistan launched a crackdown against supporters of militant outfits after pressure from the international community to stop support to the militant groups.