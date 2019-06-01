KeralaLatest News

(VIDEO)Truck and KSRTC Bus Fights it Out in the Street. Guess What Happened in the End

Jun 1, 2019, 08:31 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala roads are certainly not the broadest and you have to really plan your overtaking maneuvres well to be on the safer side. But then this truck driver did not seem to have any concern of safety what so ever, as he put everyone’s life at risk in his inexplicable and failed attempt to overtake a KSRTC bus.

The bus and truck, both broad and wide vehicles occupied a huge share of the road as vehicles coming from the opposite side watched in bewilderment. Eventually, the locals intervened to teach the truck driver what real road manners are. Watch the shocking video here:

?? ?????? ??????: ??? ???? ????????? ?? ????? ?????.?? ksrtc ?????? :??? ?????? ????? ???????….

Gepostet von Jobin Joby Joseph am Samstag, 25. Mai 2019

