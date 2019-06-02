Latest NewsIndia

Amit Shah visited National Police Memorial; pays tribute to martyrs

Jun 2, 2019, 07:39 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the National Police Memorial today. This was the first visit of Shah after he took the office of the home ministry of the nation. He pays tribute to the thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

He also visited the National Police Museum. ” I visited the National Police Memorial this morning and paid tributes to our martyrs of the central and state police forces, who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. I salute their valour and courage. A grateful nation is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice”, he tweeted.

