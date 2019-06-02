Amit Shah visited National Police Memorial; pays tribute to martyrs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the National Police Memorial today. This was the first visit of Shah after he took the office of the home ministry of the nation. He pays tribute to the thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

मेरे गृहमंत्री बनने के बाद आज मैंने सबसे पहला सार्वजानिक कार्यक्रम “नेशनल पुलिस मेमोरियल” पर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देने का किया। 34,000 से ज्यादा पुलिस और सुरक्षा बलों के शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। इन शहीदों के सर्वोच्च बलिदान से ही आज हमारा महान भारत सुरक्षित है। pic.twitter.com/XxhPOyZO7n — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 2, 2019

He also visited the National Police Museum. ” I visited the National Police Memorial this morning and paid tributes to our martyrs of the central and state police forces, who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. I salute their valour and courage. A grateful nation is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice”, he tweeted.

I visited the National Police Memorial this morning and paid tributes to our martyrs of the central and state police forces, who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. I salute their valour and courage. A grateful nation is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/xNWXV2Q7yg — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 2, 2019