Are these hotties covering the ICC World Cup?; Details Inside.

The ICC Cricket World Cup has already started on May 30 and even that with a bang. The event has opened with an amazing opening ceremony.

The ceremony has been started with all the captains on the stage which followed a 60-second challenge.

The TV stars and three anchors who were present in the ceremony is getting worldwide attention now.

The fans are calling them hotties.

Ridhima Pathak who is a professional Voice Over artist, it has been asserted that she will be seen in the reporting mega event, doing on the field reporting and doing the interaction.

She has recently interviewed the Indian Captian Virat Kohli

The Bangladeshi Beauty Peya Jannatul, who was anchoring in Bangladesh’s T20 league will be covering the World Cup for Bangladesh TV and Gaxi TV.

Prior to her anchoring, Peya also starred in Several Commercial adds with many Bangladeshi Cricketers.

Pakistan’s popular sportsperson Zainab Abbas will be the prime presenter for Pakistan during the marquee event. Zainab has already covered for Pakistan Super League and has worked at Dunya News, Ten Sports, etc.

Mayanti Langer, the wife of Indian cricketer Stuart Binny, is India’s most popular female anchor in the cricket world. Mayanti has a huge fan following in India. Mayanti Langer will be covering for Star sports during the World Cup.