BJP to send 10 Lakh ‘Jai Shri Ram’ postcards to Mamata Banerjee

Two days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her cool at people chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan in front of her car, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh on Saturday said his party would send “10 lakh postcards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them” to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

“We have decided to send 10 lakh postcards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them to the chief minister’s residence,” Arjun Singh, who quit TMC and joined the BJP before Lok Sabha elections, was quoted in a report by news agency PTI. The statement came in the wake of a clash of BJP supporters shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district.

Ahead of a meeting of TMC leaders and workers at Kanchrapara, BJP supporters held a demonstration chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Agitating BJP workers tried to block the road away from the area through which the convoy of TMC leaders including some ministers was scheduled to pass. The police had to carry out a baton charge to disperse the crowd.