Congress Social Media head Diyva Spandana leaves social media

The head of Congress party’s social media head Divya Spandana has left social media. She has deactivated her Twitter, Instagram accounts. The reason for this is not clear. But is presumed that the huge setback faced by Congress in the general election may have to lead her to take this decision.

Divya Spandana, the former MP from Mandya was a popular south-Indian actress. Only her Facebook account is active now.

Divya Spandana has sparked controversy by mocking and severely criticizing BJP and Narendra Modi.

She earlier deactivated her social media accounts in 2018 when the Uttar Pradesh government took a case against her.

Earlier Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has announced that the Congress leaders will not attend any TV channel news debates for next one month.