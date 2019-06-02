“Cyber Warriors Kept Attacking me For Saying that…”Check Out Joy Mathew’s Fb Post

Actor Joy Mathew takes an active interest in politics and is unbiased in his political criticisms. His latest Facebook post is a reminder of what he posted back in the time when Pinarayi Government came into power in Kerala. He says the same point he raised back then is relevant now. Here is a rough translation of his post

“When I had told people to vote for left and then when I said we have to be the opposition now(after Left came to power), slaves of the party had attacked me(verbally). I continued on with my duty but the cyber warriors constantly found issues with me. By this Loksabha election, people have come scripted a verdict against them and now they seem to get my point. But I have the same point to raise now. This is when we have to be the opposition. We have to be awake. Whether it’s Modi or Pinarayi”.

Check out his original Fb post