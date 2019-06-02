Domestic Violence: Naval officer killed by wife

After suffering domestic violence and abuse for years, the wife of a Naval officer has killed her husband. Koushalendra Singh, Aircraft handler at the INS Hansa in Goa was killed by his wife. His wife has been arrested by the police. THe shocking incident occured on Saturday.

The nieghbors have reported to police that Singh, who is a drunkard has a custom of beating his wife brutally. In the saturday night also Singh beat his wife. After hearing the crying of the lady the neighbors reached their home and pacify both of them.

But she beat Singh with a kitchen utensil when he was sleeping. The postmortem report revealed that Singh’s head had got 12-14 sharp deep injuries. The lady has been remanded by the magistrate.