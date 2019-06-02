Has Divya Spandana Left Congress? Here is Why People Think So

NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana who has been constantly tweeting against BJP and P.M Modi is no longer on Twitter. Her profile page on Twitter says “This account doesn’t exist”. Her last tweet was congratulatory one to BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman finance minister since 1970.

“Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 – makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes,” the Congress leader had tweeted.

We are not sure if Divya has left Congress or only left Twitter or whether her act has anything to do with Congress’s month-long ban on spokespersons appearing on television debates.

“All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” the party’s spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had tweeted on Thursday.

Congress’ media wing has not commented on why Ms. Spandana has deleted her account or whether it was part of the party’s one-month silence plan, according to the report of news agency ANI.