ICC World Cup: Australia beat Afghanistan

Jun 2, 2019, 12:22 am IST
In the ICC World Cup, Australia started their title chase with a victory by defeating Afghanistan. In their first match, Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets.

Afghanistan, who lost toss was sent to bat first by the Australian team. Afghanistan’s run chase ended in 208 runs in 38.2 over. Afghanistan lost both openers for ducks after choosing to bat first. Najibullah top-scores with 51, sharing 83-run partnership with Gulbadin (31) for the sixth wicket.

In reply, Australia crossed the target in 34.5 over in losing only three wickets. The innings played by David Warner ( 89 out of 114 balls) and Caption Aaron Finch (66) helped the Aussies to cross the target. Warner, named man of the match.

