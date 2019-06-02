Katrina Kaif Wants to Have Dinner With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Narendra Modi- led BJP Government has come back into power with a thumping majority and people can’t stop talking about him, it seems. Despite the nation wide hate campaign against Modi, he has only managed to improve his position from the 2014 Loksabha elections. Now Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has expressed her desire to have dinner with Narendra Modi, who has recently taken oath a Prime Minister of India.

In an interview given to a national media, When Katrina was asked to name three people she would want to have dinner with,the actress said, “Marilyn Monroe, Narendra Modi ji and Condoleezza Rice.”

Salman Khan, who was also a part of the interview, then asked “Where does Salman Khan fit in this?” Kareena said “But who I have not had dinner with.”

“But actually, I haven’t had dinner with Salman Khan. He doesn’t go out to dinners,” said Katrina.