Kerala Madrassa teacher arrested for sexually assaulting students

Jun 2, 2019, 07:30 am IST
The police have arrested a Madrassa teacher for sexually assaulting his students. Aluva Kadungalloor native Yusuf was arrested by Vaikom Thalayolapparamb police.

The incident came out in public after a girl told her parents about the assault. The girl’s parents reported this to Mahal committee and Yusuf was dismissed. Later the parents approached the police and Yusuf went into hiding. He was arrested after the police conducted a probe with the help of the Cyber Cell.

Yusuf came to Manakunnam as a teacher two years back. The police found that he assaulted the students several times since last January up till two weeks back. But only the parents of one girl filed a complaint with the police.

