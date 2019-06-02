Pakistani officials Spoil Iftar Party Hosted By Indian High Commissioner

The Indian high commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria hosted an Iftar party and sent out invitations to a large number of people. But when the guests arrived, several teams of Pakistani intelligence agencies stopped people outside and prevented them from coming in. It is reported that some of the guests were harassed and threatened over the phone.

Overall, the Iftar organized at Serena Hotel in Islamabad saw very minimal guests attending the event due to harassment of the invitees.

Speaking at the event, Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria said, “I would apologize to all our friends who were subject to extra scrutiny.”

“Before that, they called invitees from unknown numbers and threatened them with consequences if they attended the Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission,” Sources said.

The sources also said that the gates were shut down and many were told that the Iftar party has been cancelled. Pakistan PM Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Foreign Secretary, National Assembly speaker were invited by Indian High Commission but they skipped the Iftar.