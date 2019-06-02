Party will decide who will contest in Manjeshwar: P.S.Sreedharan Pillai

BJP state president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai has made it clear that the party will decide the candidate who will contest from Manjeshwar by-poll. Many leaders and people from other party are coming to join BJP. And BJP will welcome any leader from any party. He was reacting to the news that the former Congress MLA A.P.Abdulla Kutty joining BJP.

The CPM leader Kodiyeri’s statement that BJP is power in Kerala is the biggest reward for the party. BJP gained the highest vote share in the last general election. CPM is responsible for communal polarization if existed any in Kerala. CPM should clarify their stand on Sabarimala issue. The government should enact a law to pacify the devotees, the BJP leader said.