KeralaLatest News

Party will decide who will contest in Manjeshwar: P.S.Sreedharan Pillai

Jun 2, 2019, 05:54 pm IST
Less than a minute
SREEDHARAN PILLAI

BJP state president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai has made it clear that the party will decide the candidate who will contest from Manjeshwar by-poll. Many leaders and people from other party are coming to join BJP. And BJP will welcome any leader from any party. He was reacting to the news that the former Congress MLA A.P.Abdulla Kutty joining BJP.

The CPM leader Kodiyeri’s statement that BJP is power in Kerala is the biggest reward for the party. BJP gained the highest vote share in the last general election. CPM is responsible for communal polarization if existed any in Kerala. CPM should clarify their stand on Sabarimala issue. The government should enact a law to pacify the devotees, the BJP leader said.

Tags

Related Articles

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flies in Sukhoi-30 Jet – Watch Video

Jan 17, 2018, 06:40 pm IST

Bajaj launches new edition ‘V15’ in India

Dec 21, 2018, 07:43 pm IST

Indian Army asks mothers to stop their sons from joining terrorism in Kashmir

Mar 9, 2019, 05:27 pm IST
Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan about the approach by PM Modi and center towards the grievances of the state

Aug 15, 2018, 07:25 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close