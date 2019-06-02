“Stop This Nonsense” says Omar Abdullah on India, Pak “Iftar party row”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has now reacted to the row over the Indian High Commissioner’s party in Islamabad urging both the countries to ” Stop the nonsense”.

Omar’s response came after sources said that guests were “aggressively turned away” by Pakistani security officials from an Iftar party hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Saturday and even calls were made to stop many of them from attending it.

Criticizing the Pakistani side for their ” Tit for tat diplomacy” Omar has tweeted that “Stupid tit for tat diplomacy. It was stupid when we did it outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi & it’s stupid when it’s done outside ours in Islamabad. Now that it’s 1-1 perhaps it’s time to move on & stop this nonsense.”

“We apologize to all our guests who have aggressively turned away from our Iftar party last evening. Such intimidatory tactics are deeply disappointing. They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilized behaviour but are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations,” he further said.