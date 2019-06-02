“The BJP will sent 10 Lakh post cards with ” Jai Shri Ram” written in it to Mamatha says this party leader

The BJP will send 10 lakh postcards with “Jai Shri Ram” written on them, to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamatha Banerjee, the party leader said.

“We have decided to send 10 lakh postcards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them to the chief minister’s residence,” newly elected lawmaker Arjun Singh

Arjun Singh is a former Trinamool Congress MLA who joined the Bharathiya Janatha Party before the general Election has asserted that the police lathi-charged a group of saffron party workers who were chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.