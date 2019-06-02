Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“The BJP will sent 10 Lakh post cards with ” Jai Shri Ram” written in it to Mamatha says this party leader

Jun 2, 2019, 02:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

The BJP will send 10 lakh postcards with “Jai Shri Ram” written on them, to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamatha Banerjee, the party leader said.

“We have decided to send 10 lakh postcards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them to the chief minister’s residence,” newly elected lawmaker Arjun Singh

Arjun Singh is a former Trinamool Congress MLA who joined the Bharathiya Janatha Party before the general Election has asserted that the police lathi-charged a group of saffron party workers who were chanting “Jai Shri Ram”.

Tags

Related Articles

Messy Sock Bun Hairstyle: Step by step tutorial

Oct 13, 2018, 04:23 pm IST

An adorable letter from Guardian of the Galaxy to NASA

Aug 6, 2017, 07:49 am IST
gang-rape

Girl kidnapped & gang-raped for 2 weeks

Jul 31, 2018, 08:19 am IST
twyford

This NewZeaLand Trasnport Minister Was Willing to Resign For a Reason You Can Never Imagine

May 24, 2018, 09:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close