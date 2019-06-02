This female Pitch invader in Bikini steals the show at UEFA champions League; See Video

A female pitch invader interrupted the first half of the UEFA Champions League final, which was held between Liverpool and Tottenham.

The woman ran from the Liverpool end and reached half of the playground. The game was stopped for a minute due to the incident.

It was later found that the invader was the Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski and her Instagram account is @kinsey_sue.

s per the reports, Wolanski is the girlfriend of YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, popular for his YouTube name VitalyzdTV.

Wolanski was quickly escorted off the pitch by the stewards