The External Affairs ministry of the United States of America has released a new instruction that the visa applicants must submit the social media details along with the visa application. The applicants must submit phone numbers and E-mail addresses used in the last five years. This is applicable to people who visit the USA for both higher studies and employment.

The social media details of five years have to be submitted. Diplomats and people who visit the US for official purposes are exempted from this directive.

The US administration has explained that this instruction was given to ensure the security of US citizens. US president Donald Trump has proposed this instruction on 2018 March. Those who submit wrong social media details will have to face strict action, the External Ministry of USA informed. It is supposed that around 1.5 lakh people will be affected per year.