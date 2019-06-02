KeralaLatest News

“We Knew Sabarimala Young Women Entry Issue Would BackFire in the Elections,”Says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Jun 2, 2019, 06:41 am IST
After being in denial mode about the failed policies the left took in the issue of Sabarimala, it seems like leaders are starting to admit the truth about the issue. The CPI(M) state committee had felt that Sabarimala did play a role in the Loksabha elections in which the left succumbed to an embarrassing defeat. Party Secretary of Kerala, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reflected on the issue and said he knew before that the issue will play a role in the outcome of the polls.

“We knew the issue of Sabarimala will prove a setback for us in the elections. This is the reason why we did not let young women into Sannidhanam. But the women who actually went there doesn’t belong to the party. Loksabha verdict is a setback for us, but this is temporaray. We need to take lessons from this defeat. It is not the personal style of anyone that led to the defeat” said Mr Balakrishnan.

Earlier, it was mentioned in the state committee that there was not enough caution exercised in the issue of Sabarimala and that the party votes had shifted to BJP.

