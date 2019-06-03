An Extraordinary MP

The new Lok sabha has 78 women representatives. Each of them shares a story of great determination and struggle.

Pramila Bisoi the Aska MP from Odisha also has a striving past. She was married when she was in fifth standard. She became a mother of three. She had done many jobs including farming, cooking etc. What made her to this level is her unwavering optimism and curious mind. She engaged in activities for the welfare of women. She taught them the need of sanitation and cleanliness. All her works were paid off in this victory. Even in the age of 70 she breams with confidence. She speaks only Odiya and Basava yet her voice is powerful. This is why India is called a democratic nation. She wears Basalpur saari, glass bangles and a vermilion mark. Her looks may be unsatisfactory for many but her works will be incomparable