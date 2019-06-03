KeralaLatest News

Assumption of voters was wrong, says M.M. Mani

Jun 3, 2019, 06:42 pm IST
Minister M.M. Mani said that the assumption of people who voted went wrong even after campaigning for a government formed with leftist forces in the centre.

“The LDF couldn’t reap the benefits of an effective campaign against the work of central government. Instead, it went in favor of Congress in Kerala. Congress and the Left wanted to expel Modi from power and campaigned for it, but the people assumed that it’s the Congress that would be able to get the required seats”, Mani said.

Mani added that the election results were the reflection of the people’s emotion to save nation, democracy, minorities, and secularism. “I don’t believe this election result is a permanent one”, Mani opined.

